Streaming giants battle for latest Champions League rights

A streaming giant such as Netflix, Disney or Amazon could buy exclusive first-pick global rights to one Champions League
A streaming giant such as Netflix, Disney or Amazon could buy exclusive first-pick global rights to one Champions League (PA)
  • Streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon are poised to bid for exclusive 'global first pick' rights to one Champions League game per round from 2027.
  • UEFA and European clubs anticipate a significant increase in earnings, expecting £4.3bn per season from media and commercial rights in the 2027-2033 cycle, up from the current £3.3bn.
  • The 'global first pick' option will be included in the upcoming tender for UEFA's club competitions, which UC3, a joint venture of UEFA and European Football Clubs, launched on 13 October.
  • This new broadcasting arrangement could lead to additional subscription costs for viewers and potentially further divide UK broadcasting rights among various providers.
  • UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin highlighted the objective to grow the game, expand core revenue streams, and engage new audiences by leveraging digital platforms.
