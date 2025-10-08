Streaming giants battle for latest Champions League rights
- Streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon are poised to bid for exclusive 'global first pick' rights to one Champions League game per round from 2027.
- UEFA and European clubs anticipate a significant increase in earnings, expecting £4.3bn per season from media and commercial rights in the 2027-2033 cycle, up from the current £3.3bn.
- The 'global first pick' option will be included in the upcoming tender for UEFA's club competitions, which UC3, a joint venture of UEFA and European Football Clubs, launched on 13 October.
- This new broadcasting arrangement could lead to additional subscription costs for viewers and potentially further divide UK broadcasting rights among various providers.
- UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin highlighted the objective to grow the game, expand core revenue streams, and engage new audiences by leveraging digital platforms.