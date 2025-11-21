Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UFC legend Anderson Silva to feature on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua undercard

Anderson Silva will be on Jake Paul’s undercard next month
Anderson Silva will be on Jake Paul’s undercard next month (Getty Images)
  • The undercard for Jake Paul's fight against Anthony Joshua on 19 December in Miami has been announced.
  • The main event will be a professional heavyweight contest, scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts and using standard 10oz gloves.
  • Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley are set to square off on the undercard, both having previously fought Jake Paul.
  • Unified super-featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner will defend her IBF and WBO titles against Leila Beaudoin in the co-main event.
  • Additional women's world title fights include Cherneka Johnson defending bantamweight belts and Yokasta Valle putting her strawweight title on the line.
