UFC stars separated by security after headbutt thrown at weigh-in
- Arman Tsarukyan headbutted Dan Hooker during their ceremonial face-off at the UFC Qatar weigh-ins, prompting security to separate the fighters.
- The altercation stemmed from a week of escalating tensions between the two, with Hooker previously labelling Tsarukyan a 'mouthy rich little p****'.
- Hooker reacted to the headbutt by laughing it off, while Tsarukyan, showing a red mark on his forehead, promised a knockout in their upcoming bout.
- Both fighters successfully made weight on Friday for the inaugural UFC event in Qatar, where they are headlining a stacked fight card.
- Both Tsarukyan and Hooker are vying for a lightweight title shot, with Tsarukyan returning after a long break and Hooker experiencing a career resurgence.