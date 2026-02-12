Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

IOC president Kirsty Coventry responds to Vladyslav Heraskevych ban

IOC president Kirsty Coventry emotional after Ukrainian Olympian banned over helmet
  • Ukrainian Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics skeleton heats.
  • His disqualification stemmed from wearing a helmet honouring Ukrainian athletes who died in the ongoing war with Russia.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that the helmet violated Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter.
  • Rule 50.2 prohibits any form of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda at Olympic sites.
  • The IOC president expressed an emotional reaction, stating they had wanted to see him compete.
