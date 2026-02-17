Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Update in case of Ukrainian athlete disqualified from Winter Olympics over helmet

‘I will not betray them’: Disqualified Ukrainian Olympian defiant after helmet honouring war dead banned
  • Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a “helmet of memory”.
  • The helmet displayed images of over 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches who have died in the war with Russia.
  • Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, owner of Shakhtar Donetsk football club, has now awarded Heraskevych more than $200,000 through his charity foundation.
  • This sum is equivalent to the prize given to the nation's Olympic gold medallists and is intended to support his sporting career and advocacy for Ukraine.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier said the helmet contravened Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which forbids political demonstrations at the Games.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in