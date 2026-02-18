Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine issues response to Russia’s involvement at Winter Paralympics

Ukraine officials are set to boycott the Winter Paralympics
Ukraine officials are set to boycott the Winter Paralympics (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Ukrainian officials are set to boycott the opening ceremony and other events at the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics.
  • The boycott is in protest against the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags.
  • A total of 10 para-athletes, six from Russia and four from Belarus, have been cleared to participate in the Games.
  • This marks the first time a Russian flag will be flown at the Paralympics since 2014, following previous bans due to a state-sponsored doping programme and the invasion of Ukraine.
  • The IPC's decision follows a successful appeal by Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned an earlier blanket ban.
