Ukraine issues response to Russia’s involvement at Winter Paralympics
- Ukrainian officials are set to boycott the opening ceremony and other events at the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics.
- The boycott is in protest against the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags.
- A total of 10 para-athletes, six from Russia and four from Belarus, have been cleared to participate in the Games.
- This marks the first time a Russian flag will be flown at the Paralympics since 2014, following previous bans due to a state-sponsored doping programme and the invasion of Ukraine.
- The IPC's decision follows a successful appeal by Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned an earlier blanket ban.
