Aston Villa boss Unai Emery shoves midfielder Youri Tielemans in heated exchange

Emery shoved and screamed at Tielemans as he was substituted late in the game
Emery shoved and screamed at Tielemans as he was substituted late in the game (REUTERS)
  • Aston Villa manager Unai Emery was involved in a bizarre confrontation with midfielder Youri Tielemans during the closing moments of their Europa League fixture against Fenerbahce.
  • Emery shoved and screamed at Tielemans as he was substituted in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, drawing widespread disbelief from fans and significant comment across social media platforms.
  • Emery later sought to downplay the heated exchange in his post-match press conference, describing Tielemans as "like my son," though he offered no further explanation for his visible anger.
  • Speculation quickly arose, suggesting Emery's frustration may have stemmed from Tielemans jogging off the pitch or a booking the player received just prior to his departure.
  • Despite the public display of tension, the pair reportedly reconciled with a hug in the dressing room after the match. Aston Villa ultimately secured a 1-0 victory, a result that places them on the cusp of qualifying for the Europa League knockout stage.

