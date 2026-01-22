Aston Villa boss Unai Emery shoves midfielder Youri Tielemans in heated exchange
- Aston Villa manager Unai Emery was involved in a bizarre confrontation with midfielder Youri Tielemans during the closing moments of their Europa League fixture against Fenerbahce.
- Emery shoved and screamed at Tielemans as he was substituted in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, drawing widespread disbelief from fans and significant comment across social media platforms.
- Emery later sought to downplay the heated exchange in his post-match press conference, describing Tielemans as "like my son," though he offered no further explanation for his visible anger.
- Speculation quickly arose, suggesting Emery's frustration may have stemmed from Tielemans jogging off the pitch or a booking the player received just prior to his departure.
- Despite the public display of tension, the pair reportedly reconciled with a hug in the dressing room after the match. Aston Villa ultimately secured a 1-0 victory, a result that places them on the cusp of qualifying for the Europa League knockout stage.