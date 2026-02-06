The record number of US athletes competing in 2026 Winter Olympics
- The US Olympic team announced a 232-athlete roster for the Milan Cortina Games.
- Seven athletes, including Lindsey Vonn and bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, are making their fifth appearance at the Games.
- The team features 33 returning medallists, with Meyers Taylor having secured five medals and Humphries three golds.
- The roster consists of 117 men and 115 women, with ages spanning from 15 to 54.
- The Games, which officially open on Feb. 6, will be the most geographically spread out in history, utilizing venues in Milan, Cortina, and various mountain clusters.
