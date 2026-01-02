Australian cricket icon calls out ‘racial stereotypes’ in sport ahead of Ashes farewell
- Usman Khawaja, Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer, announced his international retirement after a 15-year career, with his final match being the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney.
- Khawaja stated that Australian cricket is "still very white" and maintains that "racial stereotypes" persist within the sport.
- He expressed feeling unfairly treated and singled out for a back injury, suggesting media and former players attributed it to racial stereotypes like being lazy or selfish.
- Khawaja contrasted his experience with that of other players who sustained injuries after social activities, noting they were often excused as "Aussie larrikins" without similar scrutiny.
- He hopes his outspoken comments will pave an easier path for future non-white cricketers, despite anticipating criticism for "playing the race card".