Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? India’s record-breaking 14-year-old cricket sensation

  • Indian 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a record-breaking 175 runs off just 80 balls in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final against England.
  • His explosive innings, featuring 15 fours and 15 sixes, propelled India to a total of 411-9 in 50 overs after winning the toss.
  • Sooryavanshi’s knock shattered the previous record for the highest individual score in the tournament final and became the highest score by an Indian in Under-19 World Cups.
  • He also set a new tournament record for the most sixes, clearing the rope 30 times, surpassing South Africa's Dewald Brevis.
  • This performance follows previous achievements, including becoming the youngest player to score a century in men's T20 cricket in an Indian Premier League match.
