Football chiefs consider giving VAR more power at 2026 World Cup
- Football's lawmakers, Ifab, are considering granting Fifa the ability to implement its own VAR rulebook for next year’s World Cup.
- This potential change would allow short-term trials of new rules specifically for tournaments, bypassing the usual lengthy trial process in minor leagues.
- The 2026 World Cup could be the first to use VAR to adjudicate corner kick decisions, verifying if the ball fully crossed the line and who last touched it.
- The proposal has received a mixed response, with some supporting it to prevent incorrect set-piece awards, while others are concerned about potential additional delays to matches.
- Any decision to allow these short-term rule trials for tournaments would need to be approved at Ifab's annual general meeting in March.