Max Verstappen set for new teammate as Red Bull announces 2026 F1 driver line-up

Max Verstappen will have a new teammate at Red Bull next season (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen will have a new teammate at Red Bull next season (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Red Bull has confirmed its Formula One driver line-ups for next season, introducing new talent and reassigning current drivers.
  • Isack Hadjar will be promoted to Red Bull Racing to partner Max Verstappen, following an impressive rookie campaign with the sister team, Racing Bulls.
  • Yuki Tsunoda will lose his F1 seat after five years but will remain within the Red Bull organisation as a test and reserve driver for 2026.
  • The sister team, RB, will feature Liam Lawson alongside 18-year-old British driver Arvid Lindblad, who has been promoted after a promising season in Formula Two.
  • Lindblad's promotion follows a successful junior career, including becoming the youngest winner in F2 history and participating in an F1 practice session.
