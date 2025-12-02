Max Verstappen set for new teammate as Red Bull announces 2026 F1 driver line-up
- Red Bull has confirmed its Formula One driver line-ups for next season, introducing new talent and reassigning current drivers.
- Isack Hadjar will be promoted to Red Bull Racing to partner Max Verstappen, following an impressive rookie campaign with the sister team, Racing Bulls.
- Yuki Tsunoda will lose his F1 seat after five years but will remain within the Red Bull organisation as a test and reserve driver for 2026.
- The sister team, RB, will feature Liam Lawson alongside 18-year-old British driver Arvid Lindblad, who has been promoted after a promising season in Formula Two.
- Lindblad's promotion follows a successful junior career, including becoming the youngest winner in F2 history and participating in an F1 practice session.