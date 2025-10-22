Mikel Arteta reveals the two things Viktor Gyokeres does to make Arsenal better
- Arsenal secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium.
- Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres ended a seven-game goalscoring drought with a quickfire brace.
- Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli also contributed goals to Arsenal's comprehensive win.
- Manager Mikel Arteta praised Gyokeres, stating he makes Arsenal "a much better team" due to his physicality and pressing.
- The win puts Arsenal top of their Champions League group with a perfect record and marks their third consecutive clean sheet in the competition.