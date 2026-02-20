Brazil release statement amid investigation into Vinicius Jr racism allegations
- Uefa is investigating alleged racist abuse against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League play-off match against Benfica.
- The incident occurred on Tuesday, leading referee Francois Letexier to activate anti-racism protocols and suspend play for 10 minutes.
- Vinicius Jr reportedly pointed to Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, who has vehemently denied making racist comments.
- The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has formally urged Uefa and Fifa to rigorously investigate and punish those responsible for the abuse.
- The Uefa probe is expected to take up to three weeks, meaning Vinicius Jr and Prestianni could face each other again before a resolution.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks