Lewis Hamilton sends three-word message to Vinicius Jr amid racism row

Lewis Hamilton has thrown his support behind Vinicius Jr
Lewis Hamilton has thrown his support behind Vinicius Jr (Getty)
  • Lewis Hamilton has publicly supported Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, posting on X “we’re with you”, after the player accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racist abuse during a Champions League match on Tuesday.
  • Vinicius Jr alleged that Prestianni directed a racist remark at him after he scored a goal, leading to the match being temporarily halted.
  • Prestianni, an Argentina international, has denied the accusation, stating that Vinicius "regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard."
  • Vinicius Jr later posted on Instagram that "racists are, above all, cowards”, with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold calling the incident "a disgrace to football."
  • Hamilton, F1's first black driver, had previously voiced support for Vinicius after a similar incident in 2023 and has consistently condemned discrimination in sports, with Uefa now reviewing the latest event.
