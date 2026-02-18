Lewis Hamilton sends three-word message to Vinicius Jr amid racism row
- Lewis Hamilton has publicly supported Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, posting on X “we’re with you”, after the player accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racist abuse during a Champions League match on Tuesday.
- Vinicius Jr alleged that Prestianni directed a racist remark at him after he scored a goal, leading to the match being temporarily halted.
- Prestianni, an Argentina international, has denied the accusation, stating that Vinicius "regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard."
- Vinicius Jr later posted on Instagram that "racists are, above all, cowards”, with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold calling the incident "a disgrace to football."
- Hamilton, F1's first black driver, had previously voiced support for Vinicius after a similar incident in 2023 and has consistently condemned discrimination in sports, with Uefa now reviewing the latest event.
