Mourinho points finger at Vinicius Jr in racism row

Jose Mourinho, head coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid during the match
Jose Mourinho, head coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid during the match (Getty Images)
  • Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Benfica in their Champions League play-off first leg, with Vinicius Jr scoring the decisive goal.
  • Following Vinicius Jr's goal celebration, the match was paused for 11 minutes after he reported an alleged racist remark from Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.
  • Benfica manager Jose Mourinho suggested Vinicius Jr's celebration was an "inciting incident" for the events that followed, saying that players should celebrate respectfully.
  • Mourinho also said that Benfica is not a racist club and said there were similar incidents occur wherever Vinicius plays.
  • Pundits Wayne Rooney, Clarence Seedorf, and Theo Walcott criticised Mourinho's comments, with Seedorf calling it a "big mistake" to justify racial abuse.
