Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Real Madrid star walks off pitch during Champions League clash after alleged racist incident

Vinicius Jr in conversation with Benfica boss Jose Mourinho after the inicedent
Vinicius Jr in conversation with Benfica boss Jose Mourinho after the inicedent (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
  • A Champions League play-off match between Real Madrid and Benfica was halted for 10 minutes due to an alleged racist comment directed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.
  • Vinicius Jr had scored to give Real Madrid the lead before celebrating in front of Benfica fans, leading to a yellow card and an altercation with opposition player Gianluca Prestianni.
  • The Brazilian forward became incensed and walked off the pitch, with his teammates following him to the dugout.
  • Benfica manager Jose Mourinho attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking with Real Madrid players, including Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.
  • Referee Francois Letexier initiated the first step of UEFA's three-step racism protocol, which allows officials to halt matches in response to such incidents. Commentating for Amazon, former referee Mark Clattenburg, said: “The referee is following the protocol for a racial comment that has been said."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in