Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool’s problems can’t be fixed ‘overnight’ amid ‘difficult season’
- Liverpool slipped to eighth in the Premier League table following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.
- This loss marked their fifth league defeat of the season and their fifth in the last six Premier League matches.
- Captain Virgil van Dijk expressed confidence that Liverpool can still turn their campaign around, but admitted it has been a “difficult season” and that their problems would not be solved “overnight”.
- Van Dijk urged the team to focus on their performance and hard work rather than the league table, stating the season is not decided in November.
- He also voiced disappointment over his disallowed goal against City, believing it should have stood and could have shifted the momentum of the match.