Vitor Pereira speaks out on Wolves future ahead of crunch Fulham clash
- Wolves manager Vitor Pereira stated he is experiencing managerial pressure for the first time in his career.
- His team is currently bottom of the Premier League, having failed to secure a win in their opening nine games and accumulating only two points.
- Following a 3-2 loss to Burnley, Wolves are six points adrift of safety in the league standings.
- Pereira expressed confidence in his ability to improve the team's performance, believing they have the capacity to compete despite a current lack of confidence.
- Wolves are scheduled to face Fulham on Saturday, a team also struggling for form, as Pereira focuses on finding solutions and maintaining unity.