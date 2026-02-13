Ukrainian athlete loses appeal against Olympic disqualification over war tribute helmet
- Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has been banned from competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- The ban follows his disqualification from the current Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet depicting Ukrainians killed in Russia's invasion.
- Heraskevych's helmet was deemed a violation of Olympic Charter rule 50.2, which prohibits political demonstrations.
- He appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), arguing he had not broken any rules.
- CAS upheld the disqualification, denying his appeal and confirming his exclusion from participation at the Games.
