Olympian claims he is ‘banned’ from wearing poignant helmet
- Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has been informed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that a helmet depicting compatriots killed in the war violates rules on political statements.
- The helmet, which features images of several athletes who died in the conflict, including some of Heraskevych's personal friends, will not be permitted for use in competition at the Milano Cortina Games.
- The IOC cited Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits any form of political, religious, or racial propaganda at Olympic sites.
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously praised Heraskevych for the helmet at the Winter Olympics, thanking him for “reminding the world of the price of our struggle”.
- Heraskevych, who previously held up a 'No War in Ukraine' sign at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, intended to respect Olympic rules while still highlighting Ukraine's plight.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks