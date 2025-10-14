Watch as giant rat runs on pitch during Wales vs Belgium World Cup qualifier
- A World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium was temporarily halted after a rat ran onto the pitch.
- The incident occurred in the 66th minute of the game on Monday night, causing a brief interruption.
- Wales and Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson assisted in ushering the rodent off the field.
- Belgium secured a 4-2 victory over Wales, which dashed the Red Dragons' aspirations for automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in the US.
- Watch the video in full above.