Wales star Harry Wilson drops verdict on World Cup play-off chances
- Wales secured home advantage for their World Cup play-off semi-final following a historic 7-1 victory over North Macedonia in Cardiff on Tuesday.
- The upcoming draw will determine Wales' semi-final opponent, with the team set to host either the Republic of Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or Kosovo on 26th March.
- Harry Wilson, captaining Wales for the first time, scored a hat-trick, marking his first for the national team in over four years and increasing his international goal tally to 17.
- Wilson said Wales would be “confident against anyone” in their home semi-final, highlighting the crucial role of home advantage in previous World Cup campaigns.
- Should Wales advance to the play-off final, they are likely to face a top seed such as Italy, Ukraine, Turkey, or Denmark, with the host nation for that match to be decided by a draw.