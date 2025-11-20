Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland discover opponents for World Cup play-offs
- The draw for the 2026 World Cup play-offs took place on Thursday afternoon, with Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland all discovering their opponents.
- Wales will be at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their semi-final, and a win would see them face either Italy or Northern Ireland at home in the final.
- Republic of Ireland face a semi-final away clash against Czechia, and a win would see them face Denmark or North Macedonia at home in the final.
- Northern Ireland will be away to Italy in the semi-finals, with the winner to be away against either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final.
- The semi-final ties will take place on 26 March, with the finals due to be played on 31 March, as four European nations look to book their spot at the World Cup.