Wales handed World Cup play-offs boost after thumping win

Harry Wilson of Wales celebrates scoring his third goal against North Macedonia
Harry Wilson of Wales celebrates scoring his third goal against North Macedonia (Getty Images)
  • Wales secured a dominant 7-1 victory over North Macedonia in Cardiff, their first time scoring seven goals since 1978.
  • The win ensures Wales will have home semi-final advantage in the upcoming World Cup play-offs.
  • Captain Harry Wilson was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick, with additional goals from David Brooks, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, and Nathan Broadhead.
  • This result means Wales finished second in Group J, joining the band of second seeds for Thursday's play-off draw.
  • The comprehensive victory allows Wales to avoid an away semi-final against a top seed in the play-offs.
