Wales handed World Cup play-offs boost after thumping win
- Wales secured a dominant 7-1 victory over North Macedonia in Cardiff, their first time scoring seven goals since 1978.
- The win ensures Wales will have home semi-final advantage in the upcoming World Cup play-offs.
- Captain Harry Wilson was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick, with additional goals from David Brooks, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, and Nathan Broadhead.
- This result means Wales finished second in Group J, joining the band of second seeds for Thursday's play-off draw.
- The comprehensive victory allows Wales to avoid an away semi-final against a top seed in the play-offs.