Wayne Rooney reveals he wrote to Duncan Ferguson when Everton legend was in jail

Duncan Ferguson had two spells at Everton as a player (Richard Sellers/PA)
Duncan Ferguson had two spells at Everton as a player (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Wayne Rooney revealed on the latest episode of BBC’s The Wayne Rooney Show that he wrote to Duncan Ferguson while he was in jail.
  • Rooney grew up as an Everton fan and idolised Ferguson, who had two separate spells as a player at the club and later managed the Toffees twice on an interim basis.
  • Ferguson served a 44-day prison sentence in 1995 after headbutting Raith Rovers defender John McStay while he was playing for Rangers, prior to his move to Everton.
  • Rooney, who was a child at the time, wrote to Ferguson while he was in jail, and revealed on the podcast that he was “telling him how much I love him”.
  • Rooney also stated that Ferguson wrote back to him to let him know that his support meant a lot.

