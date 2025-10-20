Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

West Ham reach unwanted record as fans stage boycott

Many West Ham fans boycotted their game against Brentford on Monday
Many West Ham fans boycotted their game against Brentford on Monday (Adam Davy/PA Wire)
  • West Ham United suffered a dispiriting 2-0 home defeat to Brentford in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first home match as manager.
  • The match coincided with a planned fan boycott, organised by supporters’ groups protesting against the club’s board, leading to thousands of empty seats.
  • Goals from Igor Thiago and substitute Mathias Jensen secured Brentford's first away win of the season, exposing West Ham's alarming defensive frailties.
  • West Ham have now lost their first four home matches of a season for the first time in their history, having won only twice at the London Stadium all year.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo was left with a stark illustration of the team's issues, making tactical changes including a rare full home debut for Andy Irving and bringing on three defenders at half-time.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in