Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

West Ham to pay tribute to Billy Bonds before Liverpool clash following his death

West Ham legend Billy Bonds has died aged 79
West Ham legend Billy Bonds has died aged 79 (Getty Images)
  • West Ham United legend Billy Bonds has passed away peacefully at the age of 79.
  • Bonds was the club's longest-serving player, making 799 appearances over 21 years and captaining them to two FA Cup victories.
  • His illustrious career also included winning the Second Division title, four Hammer of the Year awards, and receiving an MBE for services to football.
  • After retiring as a player, Bonds managed West Ham, guiding them to promotion from Division Two and later back to the top-flight.
  • The club will hold a period of appreciation for Bonds before their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, and the London Stadium has a stand named in his honour.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in