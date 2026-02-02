Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is a deal sheet? How teams can still complete deals after transfer window closes

Wolves have submitted a deal sheet for Angel Gomes
Wolves have submitted a deal sheet for Angel Gomes (The FA via Getty Images)
  • A 'deal sheet' is a mandatory form submitted to the Premier League or EFL for transfers agreed in the final two hours of a transfer window.
  • Its primary purpose is to confirm that an agreement has been reached between the clubs involved in a transfer.
  • Submitting a deal sheet grants clubs an additional two hours beyond the official window closing time to finalise and submit all necessary paperwork.
  • For the winter transfer window, with a 7 pm GMT deadline, a deal sheet allows transfers to be completed by 9 pm GMT.
  • Failure to submit all documents by the extended deadline will result in the transfer not going ahead.
