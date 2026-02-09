Running back describes Super Bowl MVP win as ‘dream come true’
- Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player after rushing for 135 yards in his team's 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots.
- Walker became the first running back to receive the Super Bowl MVP award since Terrell Davis in 1998, describing the win as a "dream come true."
- The Seahawks' defence significantly impacted the game, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times, with one leading to a crucial fumble returned for a touchdown.
- Despite their offence managing only one touchdown, Seattle secured their win with five field goals from Jason Myers.
- The victory, which took place at Levi's Stadium, marked Seattle's second Super Bowl title and served as revenge for their loss to the Patriots 11 years ago.
