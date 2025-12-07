Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England prop could miss Six Nations after rupturing achilles tendon

Will Stuart suffered a serious injury during a scrum
Will Stuart suffered a serious injury during a scrum (PA Archive)
  • Bath prop Will Stuart is likely out of the Investec Champions Cup campaign after suffering a suspected achilles tendon rupture during their 40-14 victory over Munster.
  • The injury occurred in the 47th minute after a scrum collapsed, with Bath's head of rugby Johann van Graan confirming it was serious.
  • Stuart's injury is also considered unwelcome news for England head coach Steve Borthwick's plans for the 2026 Six Nations campaign.
  • Bath secured a dominant win, scoring four tries within the first 18 minutes and earning five league points despite constant rain.
  • Munster captain Tadhg Beirne took responsibility for early errors, including a yellow card, which contributed to Bath's commanding lead.
