England prop could miss Six Nations after rupturing achilles tendon
- Bath prop Will Stuart is likely out of the Investec Champions Cup campaign after suffering a suspected achilles tendon rupture during their 40-14 victory over Munster.
- The injury occurred in the 47th minute after a scrum collapsed, with Bath's head of rugby Johann van Graan confirming it was serious.
- Stuart's injury is also considered unwelcome news for England head coach Steve Borthwick's plans for the 2026 Six Nations campaign.
- Bath secured a dominant win, scoring four tries within the first 18 minutes and earning five league points despite constant rain.
- Munster captain Tadhg Beirne took responsibility for early errors, including a yellow card, which contributed to Bath's commanding lead.