Winter Olympics organisers ‘optimistic’ ice hockey venue will be ready in time for Games
- Construction of the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan is significantly behind schedule.
- Organisers have confirmed there is no back-up venue if the 16,000-seat arena is not completed on time.
- A planned test event was moved, with new tests now scheduled for 9-11 January, just a month before the Games commence.
- Andrea Francisi, chief games operations officer for Milan-Cortina, stated there is "no plan B" but is “optimistic” the venue will be ready.
- The first Olympic hockey game is scheduled for 5 February, one day before the opening ceremony, despite new venues typically being tested at least a year in advance.