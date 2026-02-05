Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Team USA security chief explains ICE’s Winter Olympics role

Nicole Deal (pictured) has insisted ICE agents are not part of the Team USA delegation
Nicole Deal (pictured) has insisted ICE agents are not part of the Team USA delegation (Getty)
  • A top security official for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) confirmed that no US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are part of the Team USA delegation at the Winter Olympics in Milan.
  • Nicole Deal, USOPC Chief of Security, made this statement on Thursday, just over 24 hours before the opening ceremony, to address public concerns.
  • Protests took place in Milan last weekend following reports of ICE agents being sent to Italy, with Italy's interior minister previously dismissing these concerns as unfounded.
  • Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, will have a limited presence at a joint operations centre in Milan for information sharing, not direct security.
  • Deal attributed the public backlash to “misinformation and assumptions”, clarifying that ICE is not involved in securing the Games.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in