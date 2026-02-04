Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Italy stopped Russia-linked cyberattacks ahead of Winter Olympics, minister claims

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani (pictured) said Russia-linked cyberattacks had been foiled
Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani (pictured) said Russia-linked cyberattacks had been foiled (AP)
  • Italy foiled a series of cyberattacks that targeted an embassy in Washington, plus websites linked to the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.
  • Speaking about the incidents on Wednesday, Tajani claimed “these are actions of Russian origin”.
  • Tajani added “we prevented a series of cyberattacks against foreign ministry sites”.
  • Russia is currently banned from competing at the Winter Olympics, with only a small selection of individual Russian athletes competing at the Games as “neutrals”.
  • The Winter Olympics are due to get underway later this week, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in