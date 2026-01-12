Investigation launched over sabotage claims in popular Winter Olympic sport
- US Olympian Katie Uhlaender has accused Canadian skeleton coach Joe Cecchini of sabotaging her chances of qualifying for the Winter Olympics.
- Uhlaender alleges Cecchini deliberately withdrew four Canadian athletes from a North American Cup race, reducing the field and consequently the available qualifying points.
- This action, according to Uhlaender, prevented her from accruing enough points to qualify for her sixth Games, despite winning the race.
- Uhlaender claims Cecchini admitted his plan was to ensure Canadian athletes qualified and that he did not feel responsible for other nations' athletes.
- The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has launched an investigation into the incident, while Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton has defended Cecchini's decision.