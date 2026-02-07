Lindsey Vonn in online spat with doctor over ACL injury at Winter Olympics
- Lindsey Vonn has strongly refuted a sports doctor's questioning of the severity of her knee injury.
- Despite a "100% ruptured" anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the veteran skier is determined to compete in Sunday's Olympic downhill race.
- Sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer suggested Vonn's ACL might have been previously torn, implying her current performance could be due to a chronic condition.
- Vonn clarified on social media that her ACL was fully functional until last Friday's crash in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and is now completely ruptured.
- Demonstrating rapid recovery, Vonn has participated in training sessions and plans to race with a knee brace, despite her extensive history of knee injuries.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks