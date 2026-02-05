Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The personal touches inside Winter Olympic athletes village – including 5,000 teabags

Legendary Olympians share their highlights from the Winter Games
  • The Olympic Village in Milan is a secure, corporate-sponsored hub offering various relaxation and entertainment facilities for athletes.
  • Team GB shares a building with several other nations, with their 10 figure, short-track, and speed skaters having a dedicated, well-appointed corridor.
  • The British team's area is designed to be a 'home away from home,' featuring personal touches, Team GB merchandise, and 5,000 tea bags.
  • Facilities within the Team GB space include a physio room with extensive medical supplies, a stretching area, and a PS4 for downtime.
  • Every detail, from room allocation based on training schedules to 120 spare snow socks and 310 plug adaptors, has been meticulously planned for the athletes' comfort and convenience.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in