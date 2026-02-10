Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympics opening ceremony errors prompt mass journalist strike

Mariah Carey performs at the 2025 VMAs
  • Journalists from Italy's state-owned broadcaster RaiSport are protesting after commentator Paolo Petrecca made numerous embarrassing mistakes during the Milan Cortina Winter Games opening ceremony.
  • Mr Petrecca's blunders included misidentifying Milan's San Siro stadium as Rome's Stadio Olimpico and mistaking Italian actress Matilda De Angelis for Mariah Carey.
  • He also incorrectly identified International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry as the daughter of Italian President Sergio Mattarella and failed to recognise members of Italy's world champion volleyball teams.
  • In response, RaiSport journalists announced protest measures, including withholding bylines until the end of the Winter Olympics and a three-day strike after the Games conclude.
  • Mr Petrecca has since been removed from the closing ceremony commentary team, and the channel's internal union expressed widespread embarrassment over the incident.
