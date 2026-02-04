Olympics spectators warned to be ‘respectful’ of US athletes
- IOC president Kirsty Coventry has urged spectators to be respectful at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony amid a fractious political backdrop to the Games.
- Her call for respect followed widespread backlash against the US immigration agency ICE, which is set to operate in Milano-Cortina, after federal agents killed two American citizens in Minneapolis. Milan’s mayor, Beppe Sala, was among those to condemn the agency, describing it as “a militia that kills.”
- Coventry largely avoided political topics at a press conference Wednesday and attempted to turn attention to sport’s ability to be a force for good.
- Asked what her message is to those tempted to boo American athletes, she said, “I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful. When we went to the [athletes’] village, that is just the best reminder of how we all should be, because you see athletes from every walk of life.”
- She continued, "No one’s asking what country they come from, what religion, they’re all just hanging out, and it was so cool to see, and a real opportunity to put into perspective what we could be. I hope the Opening Ceremony will be a reminder of what we could be."
