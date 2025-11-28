Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russia and Belarus athletes set for Winter Olympics return

Italy: Russian, Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals in 2026 Winter Olympics
  • Three figure skaters from Russia and Belarus have been granted neutral status by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete in the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
  • This marks the first time athletes from these nations have received approval to participate in the upcoming Games under such conditions.
  • The athletes underwent a strict vetting process, requiring them not to have actively supported Russia's war on Ukraine and to have no ties to military or state security organisations.
  • The approved skaters are Russia's Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik, along with Belarus's Viktoriia Safonova, all of whom competed in a recent Olympic qualifying event.
  • They will compete as "individual neutral athletes", meaning they will not represent their countries or display national symbols.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in