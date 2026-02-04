Winter Olympics schedule as some sports begin before opening ceremony
- The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, but several sports will begin before the big celebration.
- The Games kick off Wednesday with alpine skiing, curling matches and luge, according to the official schedule.
- More curling on Thursday, followed by alpine skiing, ice hockey, luge, ski jumping, and snowboarding. Figure skating begins Friday.
- There are 16 sports on the program this year, including one which has never featured at an Olympics before, ski mountaineering.
- The opening ceremony, themed around harmony, will be available to watch on both NBC and Peacock. Mariah Carey is confirmed as the headliner, making her debut performance at the Olympics.
