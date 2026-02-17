Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympics schedule chaos as snowstorm hits Italy

A snowstorm has hit the Winter Olympics
A snowstorm has hit the Winter Olympics (David Davies/PA Wire)
  • Heavy snowfall significantly disrupted the Winter Olympics schedule in Livigno, Italy, on Tuesday.
  • The women's snowboard slopestyle medal event was cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date due to the snowstorm.
  • The freestyle skiing aerials qualifying round was delayed as officials monitored weather conditions, with workers clearing snow from the jump.
  • This follows disruptions on Monday, where the Big Air skiing final, featuring Britain's Kirsty Muir, was also delayed due to heavy snow.
  • Kirsty Muir ultimately finished fourth in the Big Air skiing final, narrowly missing out on a medal for Team GB.
