Winter Olympics chiefs respond to Seb Coe’s idea to add summer sports to Games
- World Athletics president Seb Coe proposed adding cyclo-cross and cross-country running to the Winter Olympics to maintain the Games' relevance.
- Coe also suggested that indoor summer sports, such as judo, could potentially be moved to the Winter Games programme.
- The Winter Olympic Federations, representing traditional snow and ice sports, strongly opposed these suggestions.
- They argued that including non-snow and ice disciplines would dilute the unique “brand, heritage, and identity” of the Winter Olympics.
- A decision on new additions for the 2030 Games, to be held in the French Alps, is anticipated before the Milan-Cortina Olympics next February.