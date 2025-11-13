Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Winter Olympics chiefs respond to Seb Coe’s idea to add summer sports to Games

Seb Coe has proposed adding indoor summer sports to the Winter Olympics
Seb Coe has proposed adding indoor summer sports to the Winter Olympics (AFP or licensors)
  • World Athletics president Seb Coe proposed adding cyclo-cross and cross-country running to the Winter Olympics to maintain the Games' relevance.
  • Coe also suggested that indoor summer sports, such as judo, could potentially be moved to the Winter Games programme.
  • The Winter Olympic Federations, representing traditional snow and ice sports, strongly opposed these suggestions.
  • They argued that including non-snow and ice disciplines would dilute the unique “brand, heritage, and identity” of the Winter Olympics.
  • A decision on new additions for the 2030 Games, to be held in the French Alps, is anticipated before the Milan-Cortina Olympics next February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in