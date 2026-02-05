Winter Olympics face doping probe over possibility of penis injections
- The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) is addressing unusual questions regarding ski-jump athletes potentially injecting hyaluronic acid into their penises.
- German publication Bild raised concerns that such injections could increase genitalia size, allowing for larger suit sizes and improved aerodynamics in competition.
- This tactic is believed to reduce drag by 4 per cent and increase lift by 5 per cent for every 2cm increase in suit circumference, potentially adding 5.8m to jump length.
- The concerns follow a 2025 incident where Norwegian Olympic medallists were suspended for secretly altering crotch seams on their suits for similar aerodynamic benefits.
- Wada's director general, Olivier Niggli, said that the agency would investigate if such practices are doping-related, while president Witold Banka promised to look into the matter.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks