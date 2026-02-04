The childhood friends aiming to secure curling gold at the Winter Olympics
- Team GB's mixed doubles curling pair, Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, secured an 8-6 victory over Norway in their opening round-robin match at the Winter Olympic Games.
- The match, a rematch of the Beijing semi-finals, was briefly interrupted by a partial power cut just five minutes after it began.
- Despite the technical disruption, Mouat and Dodds, who are childhood friends, demonstrated strong teamwork and strategic play.
- Jennifer Dodds delivered several crucial stones, including a three-point haul in the second and sixth ends, which were instrumental in sealing the win.
- The pair are scheduled to play two more matches on Thursday against Estonia and Czechia as they aim for a top-four spot to qualify for the semi-finals.
