Winter Olympics organisers in race to complete venues on time

Christophe Dubi (pictured) remains confident the venues will be completed in time
Christophe Dubi (pictured) remains confident the venues will be completed in time (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics sliding centre and ice hockey stadium are still undergoing significant construction, with only 16 days remaining until their scheduled delivery.
  • The Cortina d'Ampezzo sliding centre, a new build rather than a repurposed existing venue, has faced intense pressure due to a tight construction timeline.
  • Despite the remaining “finishing touches” and “intensive work” involving 1600 workers daily, IOC Executive Director Christophe Dubi expressed strong confidence that both venues will be ready on time.
  • The Winter Games are set to commence on 6 February, with the opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro, and will conclude on 22 February.
  • Italy is hosting the Olympics for the first time since the 2006 Turin Games, and the two cauldrons for the event will honour Leonardo Da Vinci.
