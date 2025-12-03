Liverpool held by Sunderland despite late intervention from £116 million signing
- Liverpool were held at home by Sunderland, although it took a late own goal from Nordi Mukiele – after a Florian Wirtz strike – to prevent Arne Slot’s side from losing again.
- Sunderland looked like pulling off a first win at Anfield in 42 years through Chemsdine Talbi’s long-range effort – which went in after a deflection off Virgil van Dijk.
- The Black Cats hit the crossbar and the post, through Trai Hume and Omar Alderete respectively, before opening the scoring in the second half.
- Mohamed Salah, who started on the bench for the second game in a row, came on at half time but made little impact.
- Sunderland almost won the game in stoppage time when Federico Chiesa cleared off the line from a Wilson Isidor shot after a counter-attack.