WNBA players in for ‘big’ pay increase after on-court protest: ‘They deserve it’
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says WNBA players are set to receive "big" pay increases in their upcoming collective bargaining agreement.
- Silver discussed the new agreement ahead of the NBA's opening day double header, noting that the current WNBA agreement expires next week.
- Standard WNBA base salaries last season ranged from $66,079 to $249,244, with a team salary cap of $1,507,100.
- WNBA players have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with current pay, notably wearing "Pay us what you owe us" shirts at the All-Star Game in July.
- Players opted out of the existing CBA last year, seeking improved benefits, higher salaries, increased revenue sharing, and a more flexible salary cap.