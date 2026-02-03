Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Young Wolves fan left sobbing after dad steals chicken nuggets given in-game surprise

After viral Molineux moment, Wolfie and Young Wolves surprise young supporter with fresh chicken nuggets
  • A young Wolverhampton Wanderers fan, Rory, went viral after being filmed crying when his father took one of his chicken nuggets during a home game against Newcastle United.
  • The emotional moment, captured during a recent match, quickly spread across social media platforms.
  • To make amends, the club's mascot, Wolfie, surprised Rory with a new box of chicken nuggets at a subsequent game on Saturday, 31 January.
  • The stadium announcer light-heartedly warned Rory's father to keep his hands off the fresh supply of nuggets this time.
  • In addition to the chicken nuggets, Rory was also presented with a brand new Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in