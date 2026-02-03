Young Wolves fan left sobbing after dad steals chicken nuggets given in-game surprise
- A young Wolverhampton Wanderers fan, Rory, went viral after being filmed crying when his father took one of his chicken nuggets during a home game against Newcastle United.
- The emotional moment, captured during a recent match, quickly spread across social media platforms.
- To make amends, the club's mascot, Wolfie, surprised Rory with a new box of chicken nuggets at a subsequent game on Saturday, 31 January.
- The stadium announcer light-heartedly warned Rory's father to keep his hands off the fresh supply of nuggets this time.
- In addition to the chicken nuggets, Rory was also presented with a brand new Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey.
