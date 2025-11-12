Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rock-bottom Premier League club Wolves appoint new manager

Rob Edwards has been appointed the new manager of Wolves (Nigel French/PA)
Rob Edwards has been appointed the new manager of Wolves (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Rob Edwards has been appointed as the new manager of Wolves on a three-year deal.
  • He returns to his former club, where he made over 100 appearances as a player, replacing Vitor Pereira.
  • Edwards joins Wolves after a compensation fee of £3m was agreed with Middlesbrough, where he had been manager since the start of the season.
  • His primary task is to steer Wolves out of Premier League relegation danger, as they are currently bottom of the table without a win this season.
  • Edwards previously guided Luton into the Premier League for the first time in 2023, showcasing his top-flight experience.
